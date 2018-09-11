BATON ROUGE, La. -- Senior LSU offensive guard Garrett Brumfield had fond memories of his last trip to Jordan-Hare Stadium. Briefly, at least.

The two-minute stretch with Danny Etling finding DJ Chark for a game-winning touchdown was a high point, but realizing that the snap did not get off in time was even lower. Of course, that loss cost Les Miles his job.

Brumfield reflected on the game and looked ahead to this Saturday’s showdown.