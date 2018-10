BATON ROUGE, La. -- LSU safety Grant Delpit leads the nation in interceptions. His opponent on Saturday is Tua Tagovailoa, has yet to throw a pick in eight games.

That chess matchup is among the biggest storylines when No. 4 LSU hosts No. 1 Alabama.

Delpit touches on the matchup with Tagovailoa and Alabama’s wide receivers, how to put pressure on the quarterback and more.