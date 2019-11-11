Heisman frontrunner Joe Burrow admitted Monday afternoon during his weekly media interview that he had no clue how much beating Alabama would mean to LSU fans all across the state of Louisiana.

The quarterback got a look at just how much it meant to fans when the team plane returned to Baton Rouge Saturday night and hundreds to potentially thousands of Tiger fans were waiting for the team to arrive at the airport.

"I didn't really realize how much this meant to Louisiana. It was pretty special. I was very surprised to see it. I just wanted to do anything I could to embrace those people that came out," Burrow said, adding, "That was awesome. I was excited to see all those people."

And while it's difficult to see just how much this season, and Burrow, mean to LSU fans, he is starting to understand it.

"It's hard to take a step back and reflect on it. You can't do it during the season. I'm starting to realize how much that game meant to people," he said.

Watch the full video above.












