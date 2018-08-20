LSU's defense has won the first two preseason scrimmages, according to coach Ed Orgeron. That momentum got underway because of Dave Aranda.

Before fall camp started, the Tigers' third-year defensive coordinator spoke with his unit about adopting a new mentality heading into the season. He used three keywords to describe his expectations.

Smart.

Tough.

Dependable.

This isn't a Ford truck commercial; it's the new mentality of LSU's defense, which appears in line for another strong season.

"He set the tone for us," Battle said on Monday. "He expressed how he wants us to play for the season. He used three words: smart, tough and dependable. Those three keywords expressed how he wants our defense to be. From that day forward, we've been those three things. It's something we've all bought into and took to heart. People have run with it ever since."

While the coach side of Aranda has urged smart play for 2018, the play-caller side has some new wrinkles he'd like to introduce.

One is the defense's new Peso package, which includes two down defensive linemen, a quartet of linebackers and five defensive backs. When it comes to the Peso package, Battle hinted to expect the unexpected.

"Ultimately, it brings more defensive backs onto the field," he explained. "We can do more things with that. A few years ago, when Kevin Steele ran the defense, it was called the dime. It's more safeties, more defensive backs on the field, more chances to run around more and do different things. When it's called, you know we're just excited."