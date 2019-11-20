Koy Moore is all in with LSU. That's something he never thought would happen. When Moore was growing up he never imagined himself at LSU because of the offense the Tigers ran for so many years.

But things are different in Baton Rouge. The No.1-ranked Tigers put up over 700 yards of offense last weekend against Ole Miss and are seemingly setting offensive records each game.

The Rummel senior wide receiver spoke to Tigerdetails about several topics, including Joe Burrow, flipping a Georgia commitment, where he watched the Alabama game and much more. Watch the full video above.

