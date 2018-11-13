BATON ROUGE, La. -- Perhaps the most notable takeaway in LSU’s 24-17 victory at Arkansas was running back Nick Brossette’s decision to channel his inner baseball player and slide at the 7-yard line.

Brossette defended his decision on Monday.

“I came to LSU to win games,” he said. “I was trying to go home with a win.”

Brossette discussed LSU’s “winning edge” practices on Thursdays and referred to Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley doing the same a few weeks earlier.