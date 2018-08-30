BATON ROUGE, La. -- LSU coach Ed Orgeron met with the media one final time before the Tigers travel to Arlington, Texas on Saturday and face the No. 8-ranked Hurricanes on Sunday on ABC.

Among the topics discussed include a former Rivals 5-star prospect getting the start at wide receiver, a deep defensive line group bracing for action and Joe Burrrow's week of preparation after being named the starter behind center on Monday.

