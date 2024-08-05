Advertisement
Video: Post practice player interviews 8/5/24

Jefferson D. Powell • Death Valley Insider
Publisher
@JeffersonPowell

The LSU Tigers held practice No. 4 of fall camp on Monday as they continue their preparations for the 2024 season. If you haven't already seen it, be sure to head to The Quad premium forum to check out over 100-plus sentences of News & Notes on LSU's practice on Monday.

Several players met with media following practice on Monday to talk about the upcoming season and more.

Jacobian Guillory

Will Campbell

Kyren Lacy

Greg Penn

