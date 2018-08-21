All of the buzz surrounding LSU's defense in 2018 stems from one source: Dave Aranda.

LSU's defensive coordinator has stressed a devastating pass rush, position versatility and creating confusion this season. After turning in two dominant performances in as many preseason scrimmages, the product seems to be well on its way.

Field-linebacker Ray Thornton has cross-trained at both outside linebacker positions during his time in Baton Rouge, a theme that his teammates have followed throughout fall camp. The sharing of knowledge and understanding of different roles has led to more productivity on the field, Thornton said.

"It's going to be a great year," Thornton said on Monday. "One thing we focused on this year was not only knowing our position, but knowing someone else's position to help fix things or play a little bit faster or make a split-second decision. Being versatile as a defense -- and not individually or a position group -- gives us a great advantage."

"A lot of things have opened up this year," he added. "We took a big step this year as a team. A lot of guys got better individually and as units, but we got better because they held us to a higher standard."

Pass-rushers, in particular, have been working together. That includes both defensive linemen and the outside linebackers.

Footwork, speed and hands have all been subjects between the two position groups.

"We have a lot of guys challenging in the pass rush collectively as a unit, not only the outside linebackers but the defensive line as well," Thornton said. "We have meetings together. We just all take each other and hold each other to a higher standard. Being average is not just going to work."



