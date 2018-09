Rivals100 RB John Emery Jr. scored touchdowns in the first and fourth quarters en route to a 28-15 victory for Destrehan on the road at arch-rival Hahnville on Friday, Sept. 21.

Emery was a force, showing off top-end speed, toughness in the trenches and acceleration, not to mention how dangerous he is in space.

The 4-star running back is committed to Georgia and is being pursued by LSU and Alabama, among others.