NEW ORLEANS -- The 2018 installment of the LHSAA Prep Classic is in the books.

Nine state champions were crowned and even more stars were born. Others remained at the top of their craft.

Kentwood, Lafayette Christian Academy, Notre Dame, Amite, University Lab, Eunice, John Curtis, Edna Karr and Zachary all captured state championships. In the midst of those nine title games, multiple prospects showed out and grabbed the public’s attention.

Here are the top plays from the 2018 LHSAA state championships, including highlights from Louisiana’s blue-chip chip prospects, plays from those committed to LSU, Georgia and Virginia, and some young names that are already establishing their legacies.