LSU was back on the practice field Tuesday, in preparation for the No. 7 ranked Auburn Tigers. Here are some clips we grabbed from the media's viewing session.

Quarterbacks and running backs working in a basic handoff drill.

LSU wide receivers working on dig routes and a version of a whip route, with a hard outside release, turned slant with a full 180-degree pivot to the outside.

LSU defensive linemen working on shedding blockers and closing on the ball carrier.

More drills with Ed Orgeron leading the way.

Joe Burrow and Myles Brennan working on quick throws to the flat.