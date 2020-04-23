The Minnesota Vikings selected Justin Jefferson with the 22nd pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The former LSU wide receiver was the third Tiger off the board during Thursday night's NFL Draft. Joe Burrow, as expected, went No. 1 overall to the Cincinnati Bengals and K'Lavon Chaisson was the 20th pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jefferson was fifth wideout taken in the first round, behind Henry Ruggs III (Raiders), Jerry Jeudy (Broncos), CeeDee Lamb (Cowboys) and Jalen Reagor (Eagles).