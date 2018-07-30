Everyone assumed that LSU coach Will Wade had completed his roster for the upcoming season when he signed three junior college transfers – Danya Kingsby, Marlon Taylor and Courtese Cooper.

Those three additions increased the Tigers’ scholarship number for the 2018-19 season to the NCAA limit of 13. But, Wade was not finished with strengthening LSU’s team for next season.

Aundre Hyatt, a 6-foot-6 wing from Charlottesville (Va.), recently reclassified from the 2019 class to the 2018 class. Hyatt, who was rated one of the top 100 players in the Class of 2019, listed LSU as one of his possible landing spots.

Obviously, Wade showed interest in Hyatt, who averaged 18 points and nine rebounds per game in his junior season at the Miller School in White Plains (N.Y.). Hyatt made 47 percent of his field goal attempts, including 34 percent on 3-pointers. Hyatt set an official visit to LSU for Aug. 4.

If Wade would sign Hyatt, the Tigers would be one over the scholarship limit. So, it should have come as no surprise that Brandon Rachal announced Wednesday that he was transferring from LSU. There was no detailed reaction from Wade, who simply wished Rachal luck in the future.

Rachal displayed promise during his freshman year with the Tigers. Rachal, who was signed by former LSU coach Johnny Jones, averaged 16 minutes per game. He contributed four points and three rebounds per contest. Rachal made 53 percent of his field goal attempts and 55 percent of his foul shots.

At this time, Rachal is not a good shooter. But, he did display some tenacity when it came to defending and rebounding. Those qualities earned Rachal his minutes last season.

Rachal seemed destined to be a bench player for LSU, especially with the caliber of signee joining the team. In addition, Rachal was forced to miss three games last season because of off-the-court matters – a regular-season game against Tennessee and NIT games against UL-Lafayette and Utah.

The fact Rachal made his announcement at this time may indicate Wade feels good about his chances of signing Hyatt. LSU will be Hyatt’s fourth official visit. He went to Rutgers on June 28. In a one-week span, Hyatt will go to Seton Hall (July 28), Pittsburgh (Aug. 1) and LSU (Aug.4). Hyatt will decide Aug. 10.

Wade certainly has turned over the roster since he became Tigers coach in March of 2017. Only two scholarship players inherited by Wade are still on the roster – juniors Skylar Mays and Wayde Sims, who are both from Baton Rouge.

Jones left Wade 12 players when he was fired – ten with remaining eligibility and two incoming freshmen. Duop Reath and Aaron Epps, two of the dozen players, completed their LSU careers in Wade’s first season.

Antonio Blakeney, Kieran Hayward, Branden Jenkins, Jalyn Patterson and Elbert Robinson never played for Wade. Blakeney left for the NBA and was the G-League Rookie of the Year last season. Hayward transferred to Massachusetts. Jenkins went to Texas Wesleyan where he was a NAIA All-American.

Both Patterson and Robinson stayed at LSU during the 2017-18 academic year in order to graduate. Patterson and Robinson will be immediately eligible as graduate transfers next season at Texas Southern and Old Dominion, respectively. Jones was recently named the head coach at Texas Southern.

Brandon Sampson played one season under Wade before opting for the NBA. Sampson was not drafted in June. Galen Alexander, a Jones signee, was dismissed from the program during the season. Rachal, the other Jones signee, is heading to another school.





Here are the scholarship players currently on the LSU roster.

POINT GUARDS

Danya Kinsby, 6-1, 165, Jr., Milwaukee (Wis.)

Tremont Waters, 5-11, 165, So., New Haven (Conn.)





WINGS

Daryl Edwards, 6-3, 165, Sr., Fresno (Cal.)

Skylar Mays, 6-4, 200, Jr., Baton Rouge

Wayde Sims, 6-6, 215, Jr., Baton Rouge

Ja’Vonte Smart, 6-4, 190, Fr., Baton Rouge

Marlon Taylor, 6-6, 210, Jr., Mount Vernon (N.Y.)





POST PLAYERS

Kavell Bigby-Williams, 6-11, 230, Sr., London (Eng.)

Courtese Cooper, 6-9, 205, So., Elgin (Ill.)

Darius Days, 6-7, 220, Fr., Raleigh (Fla.)

Naz Reid, 6-10, 240, Fr., Asbury Park (N.J.)

Emmitt Williams, 6-7, 215, Fr., Lehigh Acres (Fla.)