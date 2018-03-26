Tigers fans are quite excited about the prospects for the future after watching coach Will Wade guide his team to 18 victories in the recently completed season. Many people in the fan base believe LSU will be a participant in the 2019 NCAA tournament.

Do not think for one second that Wade is worried about these expectations of Tigers fans. LSU returns three starters – Daryl Edwards, Skylar Mays and Tremont Waters – and has the No. 4-rated recruiting class coming to campus. The Tigers can still add two more players.

“The fans’ expectations are not as high as mine,” Wade said. “I want to be playing at this time of the year. By all measures, we had a fairly successful season considering from where we came from. But, I am disappointed we didn’t make the NCAA tournament this year. We were probably two wins away.”

In his season-ending press conference Monday, Wade mentioned the areas in which LSU needs to improve. There were no surprises as Wade has listed these weaknesses throughout the season.

“We had a lack of consistency, a lack of defensive identity and a lack of rebounding,” Wade said. “That’s why we were not better this year. We got a lot out of guys who had been role players before this year.

“To compete for SEC titles and get into the NCAA tournament, we need to be more physical. We need more big bodies. This recruiting class is a step in the right direction. Then, Kavell (Bigby-Williams) is someone who will help us down low.”

Bigby-Williams, a 6-foot-11 transfer from Oregon, sat out this past season. Bigby-Williams is projected to replace Duop Reath at center. Signees Naz Reid and Darius Days and commitment Emmitt Williams are post players. The other signee is combo guard Ja’Vonte Smart.

“It helps having a ‘5’ like Duop, who can make shots,” Wade said. “Kavell is good at sealing around the rim. That will open up driving lanes. Kavell can make the 12 to 15-foot shot and a ‘3.’ The ‘4’ has to bring a little bit of everything. He has to be able to stretch out to the perimeter and go down low.

“The signees all bring a certain personality. We did not have anyone with personality this year. All of them are defensive-minded. All have a good basketball IQ. Three of them won state championships. They know how to make plays at the end of the game.”

Wade announced that freshman Mayan Kiir, who was suspended during the season, will not return to the team. The scholarship players with remaining eligibility are Edwards, Mays, Waters, Brandon Rachal, Brandon Sampson and Wayde Sims. It is not definite that all six of these players will remain at LSU.

“Right now, I anticipate all of them coming back,” Wade said. “But, there is a possibility that not all of them will be back. We need to be better IQ wise. We need to watch more film. We have to improve on things which do not involve dribbling or shooting.

“I have a plan which we need to be focused on as a staff. I will get with the players next week. I am working on our roster, facilities, marketing, player development and player welfare. We need to polish the (LSU basketball) brand.”

Of the returning players, Wade admitted that Sampson is the one individual who can be more productive.

“I think I did a poor job with Sampson,” Wade said. “After he came back from his injury, he did not have as good a feel for his role. I did a bad job. I got the most out of most of the kids. But, I didn’t get the most out of Sampson. That was my fault.

“I have to put Sampson in better positions. He showed that he can make plays. I have to bring that out of him. We took a lot of contested 3s. That was an area we should have used Sampson more.”

The Tigers were not a good outside shooting team as they connected on just 35 percent of their 3-point shots. Edwards led the perimeter players with a 37 percent mark from behind the 3-point line. Wade thought LSU relied too much on the deep ball.

“That’s why we didn’t win on the road,” Wade said. “We were too much of a jump-shooting team and you don’t shoot as well on the road. We didn’t do a lot of things that travel on the road. We need three or four guys shooting 40 percent on 3-pointers. We need to play inside-out and cleaner looks from ‘3.’”

Wade said that he expects Rachal, who was suspended for the two NIT games, to be back with the team. Mays had surgery on his broken hand and will need four to five weeks of recovery time.

Wade is looking for significant improvement from next season’s team.

“Guys get better,” Wade said. “Typically, a junior college guy like Daryl gets better after the first year. Tremont understands more what it is like to be a college basketball player.

“The guys we have coming back are pretty good. We are going to look quite a bit different. We are going to play faster and, hopefully, play better defense. The Alabama game (a sellout) told me if we win they will come. Nobody likes a loser. Now, it’s on my shoulders to get us to win.”