For eight innings, the LSU offense was largely disappointing but a ninth inning walkoff changed everything as the Tigers improved to 2-0 on the season with a 6-5 victory over Army.

You couldn’t have scripted the ending any better. The bottom of the lineup had been largely disappointing the whole afternoon, going a combined 1-for-15, the only hit coming from first baseman Cade Beloso.

With one last chance in the ninth, Zach Watson, who had gone 1-for-8 on the weekend, drew an opening walk and pinch hitter Giovanni DiGiacomo followed suit with a drawn walk of his own.

A year ago Beloso was starring in his high school adaptation of “High School Musical 2” and now here he was, a chance to join an elite club that left fielder Daniel Cabrera joined last season in a late win over Tennessee. With runners on first and second Beloso stepped to the plate and making his first collegiate start, delivered the goods and drilled the first pitch he saw for a three run walkoff.

Beloso said he blacked out in the moment with so many emotions running through his mind.

“We work extremely hard and it feels amazing,” Beloso said. “It’s like a dream come true. Coach told me to get my money’s worth and that he believed in me and that really took some pressure off.”

LSU got the scoring going early with two first inning runs, both unearned. After a leadoff single from Smith, a sacrifice bunt laid down beautifully by Broussard resulted in an arrant throw by the catcher and brought Smith all the way home and left Broussard at third. A sacrifice fly from Antoine Duplantis put LSU up 2-0 in the first inning, his seventh RBI in two games.

It took some by surprise that Mainieri decided to put Broussard so far up in the lineup but through seven at bats, the senior second baseman made it on base four times without his ball leaving the infield.

Much of the order had difficulty holding back on Army pitcher Daniel Burggraaf’s offspeed pitches and resulted in a five inning stretch of no scoring with three strikeouts and two hits.

Coach Paul Mainieri said LSU was “fortunate” to walk away with a win but relayed how proud he was of his team for continuing to battle.

“I think some of the bad breaks our way was a result of some really good play by Army,” Mainieri said. “We recruited Beloso to hit home runs, not to bunt and he hit the ball out of the park. What a special moment for that young man.”

What bailed the Tigers out for five innings was getting poised, tough pitching from freshman Landon Marceaux who looked the part of a weekend starter in his LSU debut.

“I thought he was awesome,” Mainieri said. “It was really a full team effort with guys like Aaron George coming in and getting that out in the eighth inning. But Marceaux was outstanding.”

Marceaux was cruising through three innings, allowing just one hit in that time but in the fourth he struggled to find the strike zone. A two out walk was followed by an error from second baseman Brandt Broussard that left runners at first and third.

The freshman remained poised and got out of trouble by striking out his fourth batter of the afternoon on a curveball.

More trouble came in the sixth after a walk from Marceaux to open the inning led to a sac bunt that moved the runner to second base. Army right fielder Drake Titus drove a fastball to centerfield that scored Army’s first run and made it a 2-1 ball game.

With runners on first and second later in the inning, Mainieri went with Chase Costello out of the bullpen to get the Tigers out of the inning. Marceaux finished the game with five strikeouts, allowed two hits, one run and walked three batters in his debut.

Marceaux called his performance shaky, noting he couldn’t find his breaking ball and describing the three walks he had as “unacceptable.”

“I was able to go as deep as I could with what I had,” Marceaux said. “You’re going to have days like that as a pitcher and you have to move on from it.”

In need of some insurance runs and the heart of the lineup up to bat, the Tiger bats remained cold as Broussard, Duplantis and Cabrera went three up, three down against Burggraaf.

A wild top of the seventh inning included Army head coach Jim Foster being thrown out after arguing that his player, Drake Titus, didn’t lean into a pitch that would’ve pushed the game leading run to home plate. With the bases loaded in a 2-2 game, Titus leaned into a pitch on a full count and Foster took exception to the call.

With two outs and a new pitcher, Trent Vietmeier in the game, Army first baseman Anthony Giachin cleared the bases with a double off the right field wall that made it a 5-2 lead for the visiting team.

The Tigers will be back in action tomorrow for a weekend finale against Air Force, with first pitch at 3 p.m. and freshman Jaden Hill on the mound.