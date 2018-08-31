War Room: Freshmen WR's to rotate, prepare for tempo and more
In this edition of the War Room, we look at the roster battles going on in Baton Rouge, what to expect in some personnel packages against Miami and what players are poised for breakout years. Let's...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news