Was Jayden Daniels' rookie season the best of all time?

(Photo by Lon Horwedel)

Jayden Daniels' rookie season officially came to an end with the Commanders' 55-23 loss to the Eagles in the NFC Championship game, but not before he put together one of the greatest rookie seasons we've ever seen in the NFL. In 20 games, which included two road playoff wins and a NFC Championship game appearance, Daniels threw for 4,390 yards, 30 touchdowns and 10 interceptions behind a 68% completion percentage. He also added another 1,026 yards and seven scores on the ground, bringing his totals to 5,416 yards and 37 touchdowns. He became just the fifth rookie quarterback to win a road playoff game (and the third to win two) and the sixth rookie quarterback to make the conference championship (and the first to do so without a top-three defense - his ranked 18th). He also set the rookie record for most playoff passing yards (822), which blew the previous record (572, Russell Wilson) out of the water. So, was Daniels' rookie season the best of all-time? Let's take a look back and see how he compares to some of the best NFL rookie seasons ever.

Robert Griffin III, 2012

Let's start off with a season that was regarded as one of the best rookie quarterback season prior to Daniels' 2024 campaign. Robert Griffin III, who was coincidentally also on Washington, threw for 3,200 yards and 20 touchdowns to five interceptions while rushing for 815 yards and seven scores. His 4,015 yards are 444 less and his 27 touchdowns are four less than Daniels' regular season total (granted, Daniels had an extra game). Where Daniels really separated himself from Griffin was in the playoffs. Griffin and the Redskins made the wild card round in 2012, but lost to Seattle in the first round, 24-14. In that game, Griffin completed 10 of his 19 passes for 84 yards, two touchdowns and one interception before he was injured and replaced by Kirk Cousins. They scored all their points in the first quarter and went on to punt or turn the ball over on their next five possessions before Griffin's injury. It's hard to say what would've happened if Griffin wasn't hurt, but Seattle had the momentum and were up 21-14 when he went down.

CJ Stroud, 2023

Just a year ago, CJ Stroud lit the NFL on fire with his play as a rookie. He threw for 4,108 yards and 23 touchdowns to five interceptions while rushing for 167 yards and three more scores. His 4,275 total yards and 26 total touchdowns in the regular season almost matched Daniels' 4,459 yards and 31 touchdowns, but not quite. Stroud balled out in the Texans' Wild Card win over the Browns, throwing for 274 yards and three touchdowns, but struggled to find success against in their Divisional Round loss to the Ravens where he threw for 175 yards and zero touchdowns in the 34-10 loss. Stroud's rookie season was as impressive as any other rookie quarterback at the time, but I don't think there's much of an argument that Daniels was better than his.

Jim Brown, 1957

Jim Brown entered the league in 1957 and ran for 942 yards and nine touchdowns in just 12 games. He led the league in both categories and is the only rookie to ever win the Most Valuable Player award. His Week 9 performance where he rushed for 237 yards still stands as one of the best single-game rushing performance ever. Brown helped lead the Browns to the championship game that year, but was bottled up and rushed for just 69 yards on 20 attempts in their 59-14 loss. Brown's rookie season is regard by most as the best of all time, but Daniels' 2024 season certainly rivals one of the best to ever touch the gridiron.

Gale Sayers, 1965

In a 14-game season, Gale Sayers dominated the NFL, totaling 1,374 yards and 22 total touchdowns for the Bears in 1965. His stats are a bit inflated from a Week 13 performance where he totaled 202 yards and seven touchdowns, but either way, it was a very impressive season. The Bears went just 9-5 in Sayers' rookie season and missed the playoffs in 1965, but Sayers cemented himself in NFL history with his rookie campaign.

Randy Moss, 1998