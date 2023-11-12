Jayden Daniels had a game for the ages this Saturday. He threw for 372 yards and ran for another 234 with five total TD's. He became the first player in FBS history to throw for 350+ and run for 200+ yards in a single game and should firmly be the favorite to win the Heisman trophy. As we all know, Daniels took a nasty hit from Dallas Turner last week which knocked him out of the game with a concussion. Daniels was unable to practice on Monday and Tuesday before returning in non-contact fashion on Wednesday. So, how is a player who missed most the week of practice with a concussion able to set such a record? Even Jayden himself doesn't know.

"I can't even explain it honestly. It was my first concussion, so I was just doing everything they told me I needed to do to progress daily, so it just worked out." — Jayden Daniels

Brian Kelly took the beginning of his post game press conference to talk about Noah Cain and Josh Williams. He talked about the two seniors who haven't been able to play much this season, but he says they've been outstanding teammates and were ready when their number was called tonight. He also shared those same compliments about Jayden Daniels, although, Daniels does play pretty often. Coach talked about how, despite being injured, Daniels was still in the building preparing for this game to the best of his ability.

"I know you want me to talk about Jayden Daniels, he's pretty good. In fact, he set an FBS record tonight where he threw for 350 yards and rushed for 200. Just an amazing, amazing accomplishment. As you know, he was in concussion protocol. Talk about doing it the right way, Tuesday he didn't practice, but he was out on the field taking mental reps right behind the offensive unit. He was attentive, had a play script in his hand, prepared the right way on Tuesday. Wednesday he was in a non-contact situation where he did all the work necessary so that he was prepared and because of that he was able to play at the highest level. When you have a player like that, you want to put those guys out in front so others can see that's the way you do it." — Brian Kelly

It has become a common theme among the national media to disrespect Jayden Daniels' Heisman odds. Ever since LSU's opening loss to FSU, Daniels has the best stats of anyone in the nation, but since his team has three losses, those numbers often get overlooked. After his performance Saturday night, it seems the talk surrounding Daniels and the Heisman trophy might change. As I said earlier, he set a new FBS record, and in a week where the other Heisman candidates didn't play super well, Daniels should be the Heisman favorite come Sunday. Brian Kelly, who doesn't like to talk about individual awards much, was very vocal in his belief that Daniels should win the Heisman trophy.

"He can run. He's a phenomenal athlete and the best quarterback in the country. I've seen them all. He's the best player. You can say whatever you want about we're 7-3 and whoever else is undefeated, that doesn't mean anything. What matters is who's the best player, and he's the best player." — Brian Kelly