Was this Jayden Daniels' Heisman moment?
Jayden Daniels had a game for the ages this Saturday. He threw for 372 yards and ran for another 234 with five total TD's. He became the first player in FBS history to throw for 350+ and run for 200+ yards in a single game and should firmly be the favorite to win the Heisman trophy.
As we all know, Daniels took a nasty hit from Dallas Turner last week which knocked him out of the game with a concussion. Daniels was unable to practice on Monday and Tuesday before returning in non-contact fashion on Wednesday.
So, how is a player who missed most the week of practice with a concussion able to set such a record? Even Jayden himself doesn't know.
Brian Kelly took the beginning of his post game press conference to talk about Noah Cain and Josh Williams. He talked about the two seniors who haven't been able to play much this season, but he says they've been outstanding teammates and were ready when their number was called tonight.
He also shared those same compliments about Jayden Daniels, although, Daniels does play pretty often. Coach talked about how, despite being injured, Daniels was still in the building preparing for this game to the best of his ability.
It has become a common theme among the national media to disrespect Jayden Daniels' Heisman odds. Ever since LSU's opening loss to FSU, Daniels has the best stats of anyone in the nation, but since his team has three losses, those numbers often get overlooked.
After his performance Saturday night, it seems the talk surrounding Daniels and the Heisman trophy might change. As I said earlier, he set a new FBS record, and in a week where the other Heisman candidates didn't play super well, Daniels should be the Heisman favorite come Sunday.
Brian Kelly, who doesn't like to talk about individual awards much, was very vocal in his belief that Daniels should win the Heisman trophy.
Saturday night was quite possibly the best chapter in Jayden Daniels historic story this season. He's playing out of his mind right now, and he is undoubtedly the best player in the country. It's funny to look back and think that there were people who thought he shouldn't be the starter this year.
It is a real shame that Daniels career will likely end with another mid-tier bowl game. He's a player that deserves to play in the College Football Playoffs, but due to a subpar defense, he'll never get the chance to make a run at the national championship.