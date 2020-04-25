The Washington Redskins selected Saahdiq Charles early in the fourth round with the No. 108 overall pick of the NFL Draft.

The former LSU left tackle will be blocking for another former Tiger in running back Derrius Guice.

Right before taking Charles, Washington agreed to trade Pro Bowl offensive tackle Trent Williams to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for a fifth-round pick this year and a third-round pick next year, per Adam Schefter.

He was part of LSU's O-line group that won the 2019 Joe Moore Award as the most outstanding offensive line unit in college football. Charles was suspended for six games during the 15-0 season for a "violation of team rules," Ed Orgeron said.

At the NFL Combine, Charles expressed his regret for missing games with his teammates.

“It was just a mistake,” Charles said. “It’s not a part of my life anymore, whatever I went through that led to the suspensions. It was selfish and a stupid mistake, honestly. I moved forward from it.”

The athletic Charles becomes the 11th Tiger drafted in the 2020 draft. The previous LSU school record was nine players drafted in one year. Alabama holds the SEC record for most players selected in one draft with 12 in 2018 and Ohio State holds the national record with 14 draftees in 2004.