Ja’Khi Douglas is one of the most explosive athletes in Louisiana’s 2020 crop.





The 3-star do-it-all offensive weapon for Terrebonne showed off his versatility in a season-ending 31-14 loss to Destrehan in the Class 5A state semifinals. Douglas, who plays quarterback, receiver and returns punts for his team, had 32 yards rushing with a 1-yard touchdown run in the game.





Douglas also had big runs and returns to set up Terrebonne’s scoring drives. He also added 157 yards passing.





LSU is one of the team hot after Douglas along with Florida and Alabama, among others. Here’s why.