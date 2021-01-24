 TigerDetails - Watch 4-star CB Laterrance Welch make his college commitment
Watch 4-star CB Laterrance Welch make his college commitment

Julie Boudwin
Staff Writer
Watch as four-star cornerback Laterrance Welch, from Lafayette, Louisiana, dedicates his commitment video to his mom on her birthday. Happy birthday!

Welch has scholarship offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida, LSU, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Georgia, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and many others.

The nation's No. 12-ranked CB played a big role in helping Acadiana capture the Louisiana Class 5A state championship in December. Welch came up with a game-sealing interception with one minute to play on a 2-point conversion attempt.


