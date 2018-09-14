Derek Stingley Jr. has been a valuable chess piece for Dunham as the Baton Rouge power improved to 3-0 on Thursday night with a 48-0 rout of St. Michael.



In the game, Stingley — the No. 1 prospect in America according to Rivals — was taken out of the game at cornerback as his team defended against a triple-option offense. No worries as the 5-star LSU commitment made his presence felt on special teams with a pair of punt returns for touchdowns and on offense, hauling in a handful of receptions to move the chains and set up scoring drives.

Watch TigerDetails’ highlights of Stingley, who three games into his senior season has accounted for five touchdowns in all three phases of the game (pick-6s, rushing, receivers and return touchdowns). He also added a second 2-point conversion on a fake point-after attempt.