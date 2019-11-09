CBS cameras caught an emotional Clyde Edwards-Helaire hugging an LSU assistant coach at the end of the game vs. Alabama on Saturday night. The Baton Rouge native had the game of his career against the No. 3 team in the nation, and helped the Tigers end an eight game losing streak to the Crimson Tide.

Against the Tide, Edwards-Helaire finished with 103 rushing yards and three touchdowns, plus 77 receiving yards and grabbed another touchdown.

Watch what the running back had to say about his monster game in Tuscaloosa.