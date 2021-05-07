TigerDetails - Watch 'Big Bad Brad,' Max Johnson doink challenge on TikTok | LSU football

Watch the father/son doink challenge between LSU quarterback Max Johnson and his dad, "Big Bad Brad," also known as Brad Johnson, who played the quarterback position for 15-years in the NFL and won a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The younger Johnson is in a quarterback battle with Myles Brennan and Garrett Nussmeier for the starting job. TJ Finley just announced this week that he entered the transfer portal.

Johnson started and won the final two games of the 2020 season. In those games, he passed for a total of 674 yards, six touchdowns and one interception.

LSU also has a commitment from 2022 tight end Jake Johnson, the younger brother of Max.

Watch the doink challenge below: