 TigerDetails - Watch 'Big Bad Brad,' Max Johnson doink challenge on TikTok | LSU football
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-07 11:27:25 -0500') }} football Edit

Watch 'Big Bad Brad,' Max Johnson doink challenge on TikTok | LSU football

Julie Boudwin • TigerDetails
Staff Writer
@Julie_Boudwin

Watch the father/son doink challenge between LSU quarterback Max Johnson and his dad, "Big Bad Brad," also known as Brad Johnson, who played the quarterback position for 15-years in the NFL and won a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The younger Johnson is in a quarterback battle with Myles Brennan and Garrett Nussmeier for the starting job. TJ Finley just announced this week that he entered the transfer portal.

Johnson started and won the final two games of the 2020 season. In those games, he passed for a total of 674 yards, six touchdowns and one interception.

LSU also has a commitment from 2022 tight end Jake Johnson, the younger brother of Max.

Watch the doink challenge below:

Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GYXRoZXIvU29uIENoYWxsZW5nZSBvZiB0aGUgRGF5ISBIaXQgY3Jv c3NiYXIgZnJvbSB0aGUgMjB5ZCBsaW5lIGFuZCBjYWxsIERPSU5LISEhIFNl bmQgYSB2aWRlbyB0b28gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9x Ym1qb2huc29uMjAyMD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AcWJtam9obnNv bjIwMjA8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRh Zy9jaGFsbGVuZ2U/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PiNjaGFsbGVuZ2U8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v aGFzaHRhZy90cnlpdD9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+I3RyeWl0PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vVXQ4bFp4SnYy WCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1V0OGxaeEp2Mlg8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsg QnJhZCBKb2huc29uIFRoZeKAnEJ1bGzigJ0gKEBCcmFkSm9oMjI4NTEwNTYp IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQnJhZEpvaDIyODUxMDU2 L3N0YXR1cy8xMzkwNDI1MTQ0NTczNzEwMzQwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPk1heSA2LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3lu YyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5q cyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIx NDIwMzQ1MjYiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2xzdS5yaXZhbHMuY29tL25l d3Mvd2F0Y2gtYmlnLWJhZC1icmFkLW1heC1qb2huc29uLWRvaW5rLWNoYWxs ZW5nZS1vbi10aWt0b2stbHN1LWZvb3RiYWxsIgogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlv bigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2Ny aXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNj cmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhl IGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZl IHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1n LmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRC ZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0Pgog IDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9w P2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRmxzdS5yaXZhbHMu Y29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRndhdGNoLWJpZy1iYWQtYnJhZC1tYXgtam9obnNvbi1k b2luay1jaGFsbGVuZ2Utb24tdGlrdG9rLWxzdS1mb290YmFsbCZjNT0yMTQy MDM0NTI2JmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4K PCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==