.Derek Stingley Jr.’s storied high school career has come to an end.





Rivals’ No. 1 player in the Class of 2019 started nine games and helped the Dunham School advance to the quarterfinals of the Division III playoffs.





In addition to playing lockdown defense at cornerback with three interceptions, including a pick-six, the 5-star cornerback made his biggest mark on the offensive side of the ball. Stingley finished his senior year with 24 receptions for 678 yards and 8 touchdowns, good for 28.3 yards per catch average. He had 192 yards rushing and 4 touchdowns and averaged 17.5 yards per attempt. He also threw a 35-yard touchdown pass and finished the 2018 season with 14 total scores.





Additionally, Stingley also helped Dunham to back-to-back district championships for the first time in the school’s history. He's Louisiana's No. 1 prospect in a load 2019 crop





Stingley will compete in the 2019 All-American Bowl on Jan. 5, 2019 before enrolling at LSU in June, where he is expected to compete for a starting job in the secondary right away.