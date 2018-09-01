Derek Stingley Jr. opened his senior season is typical Derek Stingley Jr. fashion. The 5-star cornerback took the first snap on offense and raced 30 yards out of the Wildcat to put Dunham on top, 7-0, early on.

Defensively, the staff moved Stingley to safety to shut down the passing game. In the fourth quarter, he responded with two interceptions -- a pick-6 to put Dunham on top followed by a game-sealing interception.

As a junior, Stingley collected 11 interceptions in as many games. He's already on track to set a new mark in 2018. His interceptions on Friday marked the 26th and 27th of his high school career.