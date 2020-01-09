On Wednesday night Ed Orgeron held his last post-practice press conference at LSU before facing Clemson in the College Football Playoff on Monday night in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Orgeron said is was the most energetic Monday practice that the Tigers have had all season. He also mentioned to the media that both Terrace Marshall and Damien Lewis will play.

“Terrace is a little bit further ahead than Damien, I believe both of them are going to play," Orgeron said after practice. "Damien is running straight ahead. I think that cutting is the thing he has to get used to but considering we’re on Monday of the game week, I expect him to play.”

Other topics Orgeron spoke about:

- Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons

- recruiting impact of National Championship

- Clemson's height at receiver

- dreams of leading LSU to title game

- Jack Marucci

- Travis Etienne's recruitment

- quarterback matchup between Burrow and Lawrence

- and much more