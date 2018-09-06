LSU head coach Ed Orgeron addressed the media on Thursday to preview the contest with Southeastern Louisiana set for Saturday in Tiger Stadium.

The Tigers 33-17 win over Miami vaulted them 14 spots to No. 11 in this week's AP Top 25, but the victory came coupled with some bad news, when outside linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson was lost for the season due a torn ACL.

"You've got to look at Ray Thornton," Orgeron replied when asked who may replace Chaisson moving forward. "I think he's done a good job. Those guys--Andre Anthony's done a good job. Michael Divinity's had a good camp. Travez Moore's coming along. Those guys are going to play more."

Orgeron stopped short of naming a starter at the position, but did say that Andre Anthony and Ray Thornton were the two players that stepped up this week..

Orgeron expects Southeastern Louisiana to come into Tiger Stadium ready to compete on Saturday. The Lions, coming off of a 34-31 loss to the University of Louisiana Monroe, and are set to face a much stiffer task this weekend in Baton Rouge.

"This is the game of their life," Orgeron said. "Some of them weren't recruited here. Maybe some of them were recruited and something happened and they didn't come. They're playing in Tiger Stadium. They're playing in front of a 100,000 people. They're going to play lights out."

Other notes:

--Asked about what problems SLU presents offensively, Orgeron said "No. 5 (Juwan Petit-Frere) on that slant route will get you. On Northeast Louisiana, went about 81. They guy is a fantastic player. They get the ball away quick.The quarterback is accurate. He's played in some big games before. They do some things schematically that makes you think on defense. They're very well coached.

--Asked about using this game to work out some things offensively, Orgeron said "We have a lot of things to clean up. Especially on the offensive line...We want to throw the ball more. Obviously we didn't throw the ball as well as we wanted to. We want to finish drives. There was a lot of drives that resulted in field goals and we want to finish those drives and add points. I want to do a better job of clock management.



