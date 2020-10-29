TigerDetails - Watch Ed Orgeron's final press conference before facing Auburn

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron spoke to reporters Thursday afternoon about this weekend's away game at Auburn.

Freshman quarterback TJ Finley will start again for the Tigers against Auburn with Myles Brennan still out. Orgeron said he hopes Brennan will be back for the Alabama game on Nov. 14, but that is still unclear.

Orgeron also talked about Saiki "Apu" Ika entering the transfer portal, Tyrion Davis-Price and John Emery Jr., Cam Wire and much more.

Watch the full press conference above.