TigerDetails - Watch Ed Orgeron's first spring football press conference

LSU officially kicked off spring football on Tuesday, March 16, and Ed Orgeron met with the media following practice.

Orgeron discussed his quarterback competition amongst Myles Brennan, Max Johnson, TJ Finley and Garrett Nussmeier, along with several other topics.

Cornerback Elias Ricks will be out majority of spring due to an injury, but may return toward the end of spring and Micah Baskerville is out all spring due to academics, although, Orgeron hopes the linebacker can return this summer.

Watch the full press conference above.