TigerDetails - Watch Ed Orgeron's Monday press conference about MSU and Vanderbilt

Ed Orgeron took the blame on LSU's 44-34 loss to unranked Mississippi State in Week 1.

During his Monday press conference, Orgeron said: "We spent all day yesterday analyzing the film and the truth is we've gotta coach better. It's gotta start with me. We've gotta prepare our team better. We've gotta coach our coaches better. We've gotta execute better. And we've gotta make better in-game adjustments during the game, during halftime. We could've had a better plan on both sides of the football our first game.

"One of the things that we're gonna do today is we're gonna talk about 'Stance, Alignment, Assignment,' get back to fundamentals, get back to playing the LSU standard of performance, which was not there Saturday night. And I take all the responsibility, but we're gonna get it fixed and get it going. I believe in this coaching staff. I believe in this team. I know they're hurting today, but I know they're gonna come back and have a great practice."

Watch the full interview with Orgeron in the video above.