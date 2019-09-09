Blow up a scoreboard in a nationally-televised primetime game in the road at a top 10 ranked non-conference opponent, and all of a sudden everybody loves.

You move inside the top five of the national rankings. Your quarterback is now a legitimate Heisman Trophy candidate. Your head coach who the national media had fired before last season has become brilliant overnight.

This is what has happened to now No. 4 ranked LSU, quarterback Joe Burrow and head coach Ed Orgeron since the Tigers’ 45-38 win at then-No. 9 Texas Saturday night.

The adulation is welcome. And it’s only going to get bigger and bigger as 2-0LSU stacks up wins and bunches of points.

But Orgeron, with his alma mater Northwestern State coming to Tiger Stadium Saturday for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff, knows his team has to be more vigilant than ever to ignore all the love just like they paid no attention in the past to criticism.

It’s all the same to Orgeron.

“There was a time when all those statements were completely opposite, and I didn't believe them,” Orgeron said at his Monday press conference. “And I don't think our team believed them. I told them, I said, `it's going to be hard when they talk good about you, not to believe it.’ So we have to turn off the Twitter machine, like I always tell them. I know they're going to read it. We have to block out the noise.



“I'm never going to mention a ranking. I'm never going to mention an MVP. I'm never going to mention a candidate about nothing. I'm always going to talk about team, and I'm going to talk about the daily process.



“Today is tell the truth Monday. We talk about what we did well, what we've got to fix, improve, and focus on the fundamentals. So when we get them in the team room, it's all about focusing in on the task at hand and not mentioning anything else. But it's a natural thing. I think you need to be guarded about it.”

Among other topics Orgeron addressed:

On Saturday’s cramping problems: “First of all, I called Louisiana Tech, and they told us about it. So we did some things in the dressing room that were better. It wasn't great, but it was better. At least we had air in there. They didn't have air. We had some blowers in there. I don't think that caused as much as going out there and having to play 93 plays on defense. I think that had a lot to do with it.

“Although it was hot, I thought -- I think the humidity was like 23 percent. It wasn't like Louisiana. But our guys did cramp up in the second half. We talked about it as a staff that we need to get some IVs, more IVs at halftime. Didn't seem like nobody needed one at that time, but to prevent that, I think that more guys will get IVs at halftime, obviously with the doctor's approval.”

On LSU’s lack of defense in the second half vs. Texas: “Quarterback running the ball, obviously. We didn't get a pass rush. We got what we call a bull rush from the inside guys and not let him run out the pocket, but it did work. When that doesn't work, you don't have good pass rush. We had some good rushes on the edge, not so good rushes on the edge, but we weren't able to get off the block and make the play ineligible as we did. That was the first thing. If we do it again, I would go ahead and rush them the whole time.

“We had some mistakes on coverage. We had some mistakes on inside coverage, how we played coverage. They had some good schemes, which we should have taken away. We didn't. We misjudged the ball. We made some mistakes on alignment and leverage, and they made some good plays. They're a good football team. They have good athletes. They're going to make plays. It just seemed we couldn't stop them at all, and nothing was working at the time.

On preparing for Northwestern State: “Every time you play LSU, it's going to be their red letter game, especially at Northwestern. They're going to play in Tiger Stadium. They're going to play lights out. They're going to play their best ball. I've been watching TV. I've seen a lot of upsets, and I had one against Troy. So nobody has to warn me again about this. So we're going to be ready. I promise you that. We're going to practice hard. You're team is going to be reminded of that. “Yes, we plan on playing guys that would normally not play if we can, but we're going to go in there with our first team, and we're going to be ready to go for 60 minutes. If it's a toe-to-toe game, it's a toe-to-toe game, but if not, we'll be prepared.”

On how his program turned around from two years ago after it lost by 30 at Mississippi State and at home to Troy: “You've got to stick to the plan and believe. Obviously, there were some mistakes made early on, but we got better. We got better. I do believe after the Troy game we made significant improvement. Our recruiting has gotten better. I have a great coaching staff right now.

:It took me two years to get the coaching staff the way I wanted it. It took us two years to get some depth on the offensive line. It took us two years to get more receivers that could get the ball. It took us two years to get the two running backs that we needed to get in there.

“Then the big difference that's been in our football team is Joe Burrow, Joe Brady, last year Cole Tracy, and this year Cade York. Those guys have made a significant difference on our football team since I've been here.

You can watch Orgeron’s entire Monday press conference below:



