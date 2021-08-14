Ed Orgeron recaps LSU's first fall camp scrimmage

LSU wrapped up its first fall camp scrimmage late Saturday afternoon and head coach Ed Orgeron spoke to the media following the practice.

Here's a few highlights from Orgeron on the day;

-- Defense had the better day, especially on the DL and pass rushing

-- Max Johnson stats: 11-19 for 127 yards and 1 TD

-- Garrett Nussmeier stats: 11-17, 225 yards and 3 TDs (made big plans scrambling); Orgeron calls him a gunslinger that's been more careful with the ball

-- Mentions Ali Gaye, Andre Anthony, Joe Evans and Neil Farrell having big days for DL

-- Had 2 CBs available and said Corey Raymond was Coach of the Day; had to put Darren Evans and Lloyd Cole who played most of the day and "did very well"

-- Derek Stingley will not be back Monday like Orgeron previously mentioned, he needs a little more time and they want to be precautionary with Stingley

-- Eli Ricks is perhaps going to be back in "some capacity" next week

-- Need to improve on the OL in protection; says the DL got way too much pressure on the QBs today so the OL has to watch the film and fix it with Brad Davis

-- Still no clear No. 2 WR -- yet; mentioned Jontre Kirklin, Evan Francioni, Kayshon Boutte, Brian Thomas having a handful of catches each

-- It's "unusual" to have the large amount of injuries they have with the little bit of hitting they've done, Orgeron said

-- John Emery ran well, Corey Kiner made two or three people miss and jumped over a defender, Armoni Goodwin got in the defensive backfield and made some plays.

-- LBs Damone Clark, Micah Baskerville, Buggs and Jared Small are being considered starters