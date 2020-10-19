TigerDetails - Watch episode 1 of 'Big Man on the Bayou,' featuring top DT Maason Smith

This is episode one of our docuseries, "Big Man on the Bayou," featuring Maason Smith, the No. 1 ranked defensive tackle in the 2020 class. Get to know the 6-5, 295-pounder as he talks about his community, Terrebonne High School and dreams of making it to the NFL.

In future episodes we'll tackle his recruitment during the pandemic, his 45-pound weight loss, friendship with Korey Foreman and much more.

