Watch: ESPN's College GameDay crew praise LSU offense, Joe Burrow
The ESPN Game Day crew of Rece Davis, Desmond Howard and David Pollack were in agreement on Friday.
In their media opportunity at the LSU Union previewing Saturday’s LSU-Florida game, they were unanimous in their shock and awe that the Tigers finally changed their offense to a wide-open spread throwing attack.
Davis said he spent an August day at an LSU practice and immediately knew something was different.
“But I confess to being skeptical,” Davis said. “What you do at one practice in August and what you pull out and do in a game are sometimes entirely different things.
“They committed to it and I commend (LSU head coach) Ed (Orgeron) for it,. A lot of coaches say they need to change, we need to get more explosive, we need to do this, we need to do that, but they’ve reached a level sticking to a certain philosophy.
“A lot of times coaches are too stubborn, too scared in their ways to change. He (Orgeron) allowed the change. . .I give a ton of credit to Ed for seeing the need and following through with it.”
Howard, a former Michigan wide receiver/return specialist who won the 1991 Heisman Trophy and later was named MVP of Super Bowl 31 with the Green Bay Packers, also appreciates the Tigers' offense that leads the nation in scoring.
“They’ve been pretty much stubborn about the way they’ve run their offense for a number of years,” Howard said. “You always hear about how they are going to make a tweak here or an adjustment there. And you never really see it.
“We were in Austin (in September) for the game against the Longhorns (won by LSU 45-38), it was refreshing to see the style of offense they (LSU) played that evening. . .Burrow is playing at a high level.”
Pollack, a former Georgia all-American defensive lineman who was 1-2 against LSU during his career including a 2003 Tiger Stadium loss on an ESPN College GameDay visit, said LSU’s offense has “come out of the stone ages and into real football.”
“It’s like Alabama a couple of years ago when they started spinning the ball all over the yard with (quarterback) Tua (Tagovailoa),” Pollack said. “It’s crazy.
“Alabama and LSU are running Big 12 offenses.”