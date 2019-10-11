The ESPN Game Day crew of Rece Davis, Desmond Howard and David Pollack were in agreement on Friday.

In their media opportunity at the LSU Union previewing Saturday’s LSU-Florida game, they were unanimous in their shock and awe that the Tigers finally changed their offense to a wide-open spread throwing attack.

Davis said he spent an August day at an LSU practice and immediately knew something was different.

“But I confess to being skeptical,” Davis said. “What you do at one practice in August and what you pull out and do in a game are sometimes entirely different things.

“They committed to it and I commend (LSU head coach) Ed (Orgeron) for it,. A lot of coaches say they need to change, we need to get more explosive, we need to do this, we need to do that, but they’ve reached a level sticking to a certain philosophy.

“A lot of times coaches are too stubborn, too scared in their ways to change. He (Orgeron) allowed the change. . .I give a ton of credit to Ed for seeing the need and following through with it.”