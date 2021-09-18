Watch Jack Bech's first LSU press conference after big game in Week 3

Jack Bech's reps have continued to go up with each passing game.

In the win over Central Michigan, he hauled in five receptions for 81 yards and one-handed touchdown grab in the second quarter for his first career score.

"Max threw the ball up, perfect ball right where it needed to be," Bech said. "The defender was holding my left hand, so I had to go up with one. And I made some things shake and bake and made it work. And the excitement after the play, it was surreal."

Bech also said he believes the first two games of the season were flukes and the real LSU team showed up in Week 3: "We're going to put the country on notice and they're going to feel us."

Watch his first press conference in the video above.