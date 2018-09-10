In the midst of the New York Jets’ rout of the Detroit Lions, Jamal Adams enjoyed a career first.

The former LSU great netted his first NFL interception, picking off backup quarterback Matt Cassel in the fourth quarter of the 48-17 win on Monday Night Football.

Adams, a former 4-star safety by Rivals, is in his second season with the Jets. As a rookie last season, he notched 63 tackles, 2 sacks and forced a fumble in 16 starts. His 17th start opened the door for his first professional pick.

At LSU, Adams accounted for five interceptions, all of which came over his final two seasons in 2015 and 2016. Adams was drafted No. 6 overall in the 2017 draft and is off to a strong start to his sophomore campaign.