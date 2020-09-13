TigerDetails - Watch Joe Burrow's 1st NFL touchdown

Watch Joe Burrow's 1st NFL touchdown
It didn't take long for Joe Burrow to show off his wheels and score his first NFL touchdown.
The former LSU star quarterback and No. 1 overall pick used his legs to get into the end zone on a 23-yard run to help the Cincinnati Bengals take an early 7-0 lead against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Watch Burrow show off his patience, speed and athleticism in the video below:
CALLED HIS OWN NUMBER FOR HIS FIRST CAREER TD!— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) September 13, 2020
📺: #LACvsCIN on CBS pic.twitter.com/PdJzUA4VYj
One to remember pic.twitter.com/UuoVxsaPzB— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) September 13, 2020