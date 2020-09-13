 TigerDetails - Watch Joe Burrow's 1st NFL touchdown
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-13 15:53:13 -0500') }} football Edit

Watch Joe Burrow's 1st NFL touchdown

Julie Boudwin • TigerDetails
Staff Writer
@Julie_Boudwin

It didn't take long for Joe Burrow to show off his wheels and score his first NFL touchdown.

The former LSU star quarterback and No. 1 overall pick used his legs to get into the end zone on a 23-yard run to help the Cincinnati Bengals take an early 7-0 lead against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Watch Burrow show off his patience, speed and athleticism in the video below:

