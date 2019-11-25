LSU quarterback Joe Burrow's last home game will be this Saturday vs. Texas A&M, even if he wishes he had one more year.

Burrow told the media on Monday night he wished he had more time at LSU because "this place is special." He went on to talk about what the Tigers have meant to him and his family.

Burrow, who was named a finalist for the Maxwell Award and Davey O'Brien earlier on Monday, also spoke about facing the Aggies after last year's epic 74-72 seven-overtime loss to Texas A&M.

