WASHINGTON, D.C. – The last two times LSU reached at least the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament, John Brady was the Tigers’ head basketball coach.

He first took LSU to the Sweet 16 in 2000 where the fourth-seeded Tigers lost 61-48 to No. 8 seed and eventual Final Four participant Wisconsin in a West Region semifinal.

Then in 2006, the Brady Bunch put together a magical Final Four run. As the No. 4 seed in the Atlanta Regional, the Tigers beat No. 13 seed Iona (80-64) and No. 12 seed Texas A&M (58-57) in Jacksonville on the first weekend, then No. 1 seed Duke (62-54) in the Atlanta Region semis and No. 2 seed Texas (70-60) in the regional finals before losing to Oakland Regional champion UCLA (59-45) in the Final Four semifinals at Indianapolis



Brady, now the analyst on LSU’s basketball radio broadcasts, took time Thursday to break down with me tonight’s upcoming East Region semifinal between the Tigers and Michigan State in Capital One Arena.

Tipoff is set for 6:10 p.m. CT. The game will be telecast on CBS. LSU’s radio call with Brady and play-by-play voice Chris Blair is on 98.1 locally in Baton Rouge and streamed free worldwide on LSUsports.net.