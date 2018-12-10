Cordale Flott wrapped up a brilliant senior season at Saraland (Ala.) High School which lasted all the way to the Alabama Class 6A state championship game





Flott, a 3-star cornerback who flipped his commitment from Auburn to LSU in June during an official visit, was a huge reason for the playoff run. This year, Flott played both sides of the ball, collecting one interception and scoring three times as an offensive athlete.





In his senior highlight tape, Flott shows off his physicality as a defensive back on the perimeter. He thrives in 1-on-1 coverage, shows off good range in coverage and great short-area quickness to jump routes or make plays on the ball in the air. At 6-foot-1 and 160 pounds, he has a long frame with tremendous wingspan, which he used to his advantage on both offense and defense.





Check out his full senior season highlights above,



