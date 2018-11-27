Kris Abrams-Draine enjoyed a breakout season in 2018.





The 3-star Alabama athlete played wide receiver and Wildcat quarterback for Spanish Fort (Ala.) High School, and was an offensive weapon for the Toros throughout the year. Abrams-Draine finished the season with 941 yards of total offense and had 14 touchdowns to his name.





At his projected position of wide receiver, Abrams-Draine reeled 44 catches for 584 yards and 11 touchdowns.





In the full junior season film, you’ll notice that Abrams-Draine possesses great speed to get downfield and had excellent hands. He is dynamic with the ball in his hands after the catch. Despite a 6-foot frame, he has a great awareness for the football and tends to win most 50-50 balls thrown his direction -- much like current LSU wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase.





Abrams-Draine is explosive out of his breaks and a major vertical threat in the Spanish Fort offense. He is most dangerous in the open field.









Abrams-Draine committed to LSU in March of 2018 after a junior day visit with his mother, and rocked Tigers gloves for most games in his junior season. He remains locked in with LSU despite continued pushes from Mississippi State, Florida, Auburn and interest from Alabama.



