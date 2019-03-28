WASHINGTON, D.C. – No. 3 seed LSU was the first of four East Regional teams to hit the Cap One Arena floor for practice Thursday morning.

The Tigers play No. 2 seed Michigan State here Friday night at 6:10 p.m the first semifinal. The winner advances to Sunday’s final against the Duke-Virginia Tech semifinal winner for a trip to the Final Four.

Check back here on TigerDetails.com for my stories and columns after the media has access to the Tigers just after 10 a.m. CT.

In the meantime, here are some videos from LSU’s morning workout: