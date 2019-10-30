News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-30 19:49:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Watch: LSU players discuss bye week, upcoming Alabama trip | Videos

Jerit Roser • TigerDetails
@JeritRoser
Staff

LSU's annual date with Alabama is now less than 10 days away.The No. 1 Tigers (8-0, 4-0) and No. 2 Crimson Tide (8-0, 5-0) will both enjoy byes this weekend before really cranking up their preparat...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}