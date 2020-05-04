LSU landed a quarterback in the 2021 class on Monday when Rivals100 QB Garrett Nussmeier pledged to the Tigers.

Nussmeier's original plan was to announce his commitment on Easter, but things changed for the Louisiana native due to the COVID-19 travel restrictions.

"It was always a dream of mine to get it out the week after Easter and to tell my family on Easter, but due to the circumstances it wasn't able to happen. We're usually all in Louisiana, having a big crawfish boil and I was excited to tell them there but because of the Coronavirus, I wasn't able to do that," he told Rivals. "I tried to make a decision but I wasn't ready. I wanted to get some visits in, but I started to realize where home was to me and I was ready to become an LSU Tiger."

