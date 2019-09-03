LSU senior quarterback Joe Burrow understands college football is a strange business.

For instance, the Ohio State assistant coach who convinced the entire staff they should offer Burrow a scholarship in 2015 is now the head coach of the team that the Tigers are facing this week.

Burrow, who was at Ohio State for three years before transferring to LSU as a graduate in late May 2018, said he's indebted to current Texas head coach and former Ohio State offensive coordinator Tom Herman.

“I owe a lot to coach Herman,” said Burrow, who was named SEC co-Offensive Player of the Week after throwing a school record-tying five TDS in last Saturday’s 55-3 season-opening win over Georgia Southern. “He was really the only coach from big-time programs that had any faith in me.

“There were a lot of people within the (Ohio State) program that didn’t feel like taking me. Coach Herman kind of stood on the table for me. So, I owe a lot to Coach Herman. He’s a great man and a great coach.”

Below is a video of Burrow’s entire Tuesday media availability. As always, it’s truthful and entertaining.