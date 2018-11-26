John Emery Jr. provided the LSU fan base with a glimpse of the future on Friday.





The newest Tigers verbal pledge went off for 215 yards and four touchdowns to lift Destrehan to a 31-14 triumph in the Class 5A state quarterfinals. Next up: a date with the defending state champions at home with a trip to the Superdome on the line.





Emery, a Rivals100 running back, committed to LSU on Nov. 13. He went in-depth on that decision here.





After willing his team to victory a week ago with a game-winning kickoff return for a touchdown, Emery followed suit with a 215-yard effort and four touchdowns — of 36, 17, 10 and 1 yards. The 4-star averaged 10.2 yards per carry.





Here’s a preview of what LSU is getting at running back in 2019.