Watch: LSU's Devin White rips off a 4.42 in the NFL Combine's 40-yard run
Former LSU linebacker and Butkus Award winner Devin White is expected to be a high draft choice in the 2019 NFL Draft, and his performance on Sunday likely guarantees that is what transpires.
White is known as one of the fastest linebackers in all of football, but many did not know exactly how fast he is. Well, everyone knows now, after White reeled off a blazing 4.42 during combine testing.
"Giddy-up"— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) March 3, 2019
4.42u @DevinWhite__40 wins the 1st round of 40s.#NFLcombine #NFLSU pic.twitter.com/kAA0wgj7o6