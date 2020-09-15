TigerDetails - WATCH: LSU's Ed Orgeron talks players overcoming COVID-19, opting out, more

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron had an array of topics to talk about with reporters on Tuesday for his weekly Zoom press conference.

From Neil Farrell Jr. needing to work his way back into playing time to Nelson Jenkins III opting out and hasn't been with the team in weeks to Tyler Shelvin's status remaining uncertain.

Orgeron also revealed that "most of the players" have already had and overcame COVID-19, and he considers the team "very healthy" as the Week 1 game against Mississippi State is quickly approaching.

Watch the full video with Orgeron above.



